India bat against New Zealand in World Cup semi-final

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand in the first World Cup semi-final at his Wankhede Stadium home ground in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Three of the four previous tournament games at the Wankhede have been won by the team batting first, with the exception Australia's stunning defeat of Afghanistan, where Glenn Maxwell's remarkable 201 not out secured a three-wicket victory.

Both unbeaten tournament hosts India and New Zealand were unchanged.

India's Virat Kohli needs one more century to set an outright new one-day international record of 50 hundreds after he drew level with retired former team-mate Sachin Tendulkar's mark of 49 against South Africa.

India won all nine of their pool matches, but were pushed hard by New Zealand during a four-wicket success in Dharamsala last month.