Spinners come to party as Bangladesh lose to England at T20 World Cup

Spinners Linsey Smith and Charlie Dean took two wickets apiece as England defeated Bangladesh by 21 runs for a winning start to their Women's T20 World Cup campaign on Saturday.

England's strategy to play four spinners paid dividends as the 2009 champions restricted Bangladesh to 97-7 on a slow track in Sharjah as they managed to defend their lowest total in T20 World Cups.

England had made 118-7, riding on a 40-ball 41 by opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge.