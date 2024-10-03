Bangladesh edge Scotland in T20 World Cup opener

Bangladesh kicked off the Women's T20 World Cup campaign with a scrappy 16-run win over tournament debutants Scotland in the searing heat of Sharjah on Thursday.

After winning the toss and batting first, Sobhana Mostary top-scored with 36 for Bangladesh in a below par total of 119-7.

Their bowlers then strangled the Scotland reply and in spite of Sarah Bryce's 49 not out, the newcomers could only muster 103-7 in reply, handing Bangladesh their first win in a T20 World Cup in a decade.