Bumrah bags five as India bowl out South Africa for 159

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah claimed a five-wicket haul as India bowled out South Africa for 159 on day one of the first cricket Test on Friday.

Electing to bat at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, reigning world Test champions South Africa lost regular wickets to survive just 55 overs of play.

Bumrah struck twice in the third over after tea to send back Simon Harmer and last man Keshav Maharaj, for a duck, for his 16th five-wicket haul in Test cricket since his debut in 2018.