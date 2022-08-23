Russel Domingo unfazed by T20 snub

"I am very open-minded about it. It is not my team. It is not about me. I am all for making the team better. It gives me nice clarity with the 50-over World Cup coming. We know there's a lot of work with the Test team. It also gives me some time to spend with the family. I was home for five weeks last year. Family life is important for me. It is very difficult to sustain."

While Domingo was removed from T20 duties citing a busy FTP, a board insider said the South African coach has been stripped off as his T20 philosophy does not go augur well with Bangladesh cricket. Team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon also said that the philosophy of Domingo doesn't suit the brand of cricket Bangladesh want to play in the T20 format.