Shakib, Mushfiq hit fifties to put Bangladesh in command

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim hit half-centuries to rescue the team from a spot of trouble and take Bangladesh to 170-3 at the end of the morning session of Day 2 of the lone Test against Ireland at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Shakib has counter-attacked the Irish attack and is batting on 74 off 74 balls. Mushfiq has been playing more cautiously and is unbeaten on 53 off 77 balls.

Shakib and Mushfiq have added 130 runs for the fourth wicket so far and have reduced Bangladesh’s first innings deficit to 44 runs.