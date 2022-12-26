A year of there or thereabouts in Tests for Bangladesh

Eight defeats, one draw and one win.

This is the Bangladesh men’s cricket team’s report card in Tests in the year 2022.

For anyone familiar with Bangladesh’s plights in the format, this report card is hardly surprising. And one also can’t be blamed if they chalk up 2022 as another year of disappointment for the Tigers in red-ball cricket.

But when one looks past the outcomes and dives into what the Bangladesh Test team has done in the past 12 months, it becomes evident that 2022 has been a year where the Tigers have taken steps in the right direction in red-ball cricket.

However, this year has also made it clear that Bangladesh still have a very long way to go before being considered one of the Test elites.