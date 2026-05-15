2nd Test
He is never hesitant to ask questions, Mushfiqur on Nahid Rana
Veteran Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim has revealed that what impresses him most about rising fast bowler Nahid Rana is not simply his pace or aggression, but his relentless desire to learn and improve.
Nahid has become one of the most talked-about cricketers in Bangladesh in recent months, with discussions surrounding his pace, bounce and disciplined line and length continuing to grow.
While many have focused on the young pacer’s enormous potential and future prospects, Mushfiqur believes his mentality is what truly sets him apart.
The experienced wicketkeeper-batter first observed Nahid closely in 2021, when the fast bowler made his first-class debut for Rajshahi — the same side Mushfiqur represented at the time.
Over the past two seasons, Mushfiqur has been playing for Sylhet in the National Cricket League, but his earlier experience alongside Nahid left him convinced the pacer was destined for international cricket.
He would always go to the seniors and ask, ‘Bhai, what more can I do to improve?’ or ‘I’m doing this at the moment — how should my lifestyle be?’
“I knew he would play for the national team in the future,” Mushfiqur said ahead of the second Test against Pakistan in Sylhet. “From that time, I noticed his eagerness to learn and his mentality to improve himself, which is something many young cricketers usually do not possess.
“Many youngsters feel shy about asking questions or seeking advice themselves. But I saw that he never hesitated.”
Mushfiqur added that Nahid constantly sought guidance from senior players in an effort to refine every aspect of his game and lifestyle.
“He would always go to the seniors and ask, ‘Bhai, what more can I do to improve?’ or ‘I’m doing this at the moment — how should my lifestyle be?’” Mushfiqur explained.
“I was genuinely surprised and pleased to see that at such a young age. So the growth he has achieved never really surprised me. Because even then, I understood that he had the desire within him.
“Even now, after performing so well, the way he plans against specific batters, his work ethic, his diet and preparation — these are all extremely positive signs.”
Nahid is not the only fast bowler contributing to Bangladesh’s recent progress. The country’s pace attack as a whole has become far more effective in recent years. Once heavily reliant on spin, Bangladesh are now regularly receiving match-winning performances from their seamers, even in home conditions.
In the Mirpur Test against Pakistan, Nahid claimed five wickets in the fourth innings of a Test match for the first time, while Taskin Ahmed also delivered an impressive performance. The development of Bangladesh’s bowling unit has been widely regarded as one of the principal reasons behind the team’s improved Test results in recent years.
Reflecting on that transformation, Mushfiqur said Bangladesh’s bowling attack now possesses a much stronger ability to take 20 wickets in any conditions.
“In Test cricket, our bowling department’s ability to take 20 wickets is far better now than before, in any condition,” he said. “Our spinners have always been good. But when you have these additional options in the bowling attack, then naturally it helps the team greatly — provided we batters can continue performing consistently, which we have been doing over the last three or four years.”