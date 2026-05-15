He is never hesitant to ask questions, Mushfiqur on Nahid Rana

Veteran Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim has revealed that what impresses him most about rising fast bowler Nahid Rana is not simply his pace or aggression, but his relentless desire to learn and improve.

Nahid has become one of the most talked-about cricketers in Bangladesh in recent months, with discussions surrounding his pace, bounce and disciplined line and length continuing to grow.

While many have focused on the young pacer’s enormous potential and future prospects, Mushfiqur believes his mentality is what truly sets him apart.