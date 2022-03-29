Gujarat win battle of newcomers against Lucknow

Mohammed Shami's three wickets and a batting blitz by Rahul Tewatia helped Gujarat Titans begin their Indian Premier League journey with a thrilling win over fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.

Chasing 159 for victory, Gujarat were in trouble at 78-4 but Tewatia smashed an unbeaten 40 off 24 balls to make his team win by five wickets and two balls to spare in Mumbai.

Shami set up the win for Gujarat after he returned figures of 3-25 to restrict Lucknow, led by KL Rahul, to 158-6.

"This was the right game for us to be on either side and learn, but have learnt a lot by winning," said Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya.

"Shami is known for his seam positions and he got us to a great start. We would have any day taken 160 on this wicket."