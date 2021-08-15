Gutsy Babar keeps Pakistan hopes alive against Windies

Babar Azam’s unbeaten half-century kept his team’s hopes alive of setting a competitive target for the West Indies in the final innings of the contest with Pakistan reaching 160 for five in their second innings at the close of the rain-affected third day of the first Test at Sabina Park on Saturday.

Having trailed on first innings by 36 runs, the tourists will start day four ahead by 124 with Azam on 54 and Faheem Ashraf on 12, the pair having put on 39 so far for the sixth wicket.

Pakistan’s captain almost exactly replicated the caution and determination of his opposite number Kraigg Brathwaite of a day earlier.