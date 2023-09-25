Bangladesh crush Pakistan to win bronze in women’s cricket

Bangladesh won its first medal in the Asian Games 2023 courtesy of the women’s cricket team, who defeated their Pakistani counterparts by five wickets to win the bronze medal on Monday.

Bangladesh had suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of India in the semifinal on Sunday, where they got bundled out for a mere 51 and lost by eight wickets.

On Monday, however, the Nigar Sultana-led team flipped the script in the third-place decider, restricting Pakistan to just 64-9 in 20 overs and then chasing down the target with five wickets to spare at the Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field.