Asia Cup: Tigers eye win against India in last match

Bangladesh will face India on Friday in their final Super Four match in the Asia Cup.

Led by Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh has secured only one victory in this year's Asia Cup, against Afghanistan in the group phase.

Subsequently, they've participated in two Super Four matches, losing both.

"A win in the last match will be crucial for us," said Bangladesh captain Shakib on Thursday.

Bangladesh's struggles have primarily stemmed from the subpar performance of the batters throughout the event. The openers failed to establish a solid foundation in most matches, the middle-order fell short of expectations, and the late-order couldn't mount any meaningful resistance.