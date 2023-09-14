Asia Cup: Tigers eye win against India in last match

Bangladesh will face India on Friday in their final Super Four match in the Asia Cup.
Led by Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh has secured only one victory in this year's Asia Cup, against Afghanistan in the group phase.
Subsequently, they've participated in two Super Four matches, losing both.
"A win in the last match will be crucial for us," said Bangladesh captain Shakib on Thursday.
Bangladesh's struggles have primarily stemmed from the subpar performance of the batters throughout the event. The openers failed to establish a solid foundation in most matches, the middle-order fell short of expectations, and the late-order couldn't mount any meaningful resistance.
In contrast, the bowling attack has been largely up to the mark. But their only effort was not enough for Bangladesh to avoid defeats.
"I believe we will perform well in the World Cup," Shakib added. "I'm confident that everyone will put in extra effort to excel."
Bangladesh will be without the services of Mushfiqur Rahim in Friday's match, as the wicketkeeper-batter is attending to his wife, who is recovering after giving birth to a baby girl.
In absence of Mushfqiur, Anamul Haque Bijoy might get a place in the playing XI.
The wicketkeeper-batter was added to the squad after Litton Das was initially failed to make it to the squad due to fever.