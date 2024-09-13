Bangladesh’s tour of India: Uncapped Jaker Ali sees good possibility
Uncapped batter Jaker Ali, who replaced injured fast-blower Shoriful Islam, sees a good possibility for Bangladesh during the Tigers’ tour of India.
“Since the last series went very well, the team will certainly have that confidence. I think this year we will have the effort to do something that we never did before as a team,” he said referring to Bangladesh’s 2-0 Test series win over Pakistan last month.
Bangladesh called Jaker Ali on Tuesday to the Test squad for the two-match series against India. A middle-order batter, Jaker Ali played 17 Twenty20 internationals. However, he sees the call to the national team as a reward for his gradual performance in first-class cricket.
Jaker Ali spoke to journalists after a net session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur in Dhaka on Friday.
He said, “All cricketers dream of playing Test cricket. So, it feels good to be in the team. I have been playing first-class matches since 2017. Whichever format it is, I will try to play well in domestic cricket, and I move forward in that process.”
Jaker Ali is also confident in performing in Test cricket overcoming the challenges. He said, “Since they thought I was ready they have selected me for the squad. Now it is my responsibility to perform.”
Speaking about India’s bowling attacks, he said, “Certainly, there have been plans to face the Indian bowlers. I will try to play as per my plan. Certainly, there will challenges, but if we can make runs through these challenges, I think good things will come.”
Jaker Ali also believes the victory over Pakistan will also change Bangladesh’s red ball practices. “The two matches that we won showing dominance is certainly a habit of culture change.”
He thinks if batters can showcase something like what they did in Pakistan, then blowers might build a stage for something better. “Challenge will be everywhere. India’s batting lineup is very good. Look at the last two matches we did well on every side, especially, in batting. We struggle with batting; when we bat poorly we lose. Bowlers support us most of the time. If we can bat well it will be very good for us.”
Bangladesh will play two Tests and three T20Is against India. The first Test will begin in Chennai on 19 September and the second one in Kanpur on 27 September.