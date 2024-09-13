Bangladesh’s tour of India: Uncapped Jaker Ali sees good possibility

Uncapped batter Jaker Ali, who replaced injured fast-blower Shoriful Islam, sees a good possibility for Bangladesh during the Tigers’ tour of India.

“Since the last series went very well, the team will certainly have that confidence. I think this year we will have the effort to do something that we never did before as a team,” he said referring to Bangladesh’s 2-0 Test series win over Pakistan last month.

Bangladesh called Jaker Ali on Tuesday to the Test squad for the two-match series against India. A middle-order batter, Jaker Ali played 17 Twenty20 internationals. However, he sees the call to the national team as a reward for his gradual performance in first-class cricket.