Bangladesh seek redemption for maiden Test victory against India

Putting behind their dismal performance in the two-match series opening game, Bangladesh vowed to show a steely resolve when they take on India in the second and final Test at Green Park in Kanpur tomorrow (Friday).

The match starts at 10:00 am (Bangladesh Time).

Bangladesh came into the series, high on confidence, following their historic 2-0 sweep against Pakistan but India proved to be an extremely tougher opponent at home.

The Tigers could fight neck-to-neck with India at best for just two sessions before India took the baton and eventually ended up winning it by 280-run margin.