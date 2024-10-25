New Zealand lead by 301 after Santner’s 7-53 in India

New Zealand extended their lead to a commanding 301 after spinner Mitchell Santner took 7-53 to bowl out India cheaply on day two of the second Test on Friday.

India fell to 156 all out, giving the visitors a lead of 103 on a turning pitch in Pune at the end of the first innings.

New Zealand, who lead the three-match series 1-0, were 198-5 at stumps in their second knock after skipper Tom Latham hit 86.