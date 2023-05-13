Suryakumar outshines Rashid as first IPL century seals Mumbai win

A blazing unbeaten century by Suryakumar Yadav helped Mumbai Indians beat the reigning Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Gujarat Titans by 27 runs in Mumbai on Friday.

The world’s top-rated Twenty20 batter hit a 49-ball 103, with six sixes and 11 fours, to propel his team to 218-5 and outshone an inspired all-round performance by Afghanistan and Gujarat maverick spinner Rashid Khan.

Khan, who earlier took 4-30, hit an unbeaten 32-ball 79 with ten sixes to take Gujarat from 103-8 in the 14th over to 191-8 in reply.