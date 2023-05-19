Kohli’s century cancels out Klassen’s ton as Bangalore crush Hyderabad

“My intent from ball one was to go after the bowlers,” he said afterwards. “There was a dip but I wanted to take it up in the right time. Happy that it all came together nicely.

“I’m myself on the field and think it resonates with the people. Great to see people happy when I perform.”

His fellow opener and captain Faf du Plessis fell four balls later having made 71 off 47.

He remains the leading scorer in 2023 with 702 runs in 13 outings, and their 172-run partnership gave the duo the most runs in an IPL season for an opening pair.

Michael Bracewell saw RCB home with four balls to spare.