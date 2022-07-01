India 53-2 after Anderson strikes twice at Edgbaston

James Anderson struck twice in the morning session to reduce India to 53 for two before rain forced early Lunch on Day 1 of the rescheduled fifth Test between the sides at Edgbaston on Friday.

Hanuma Vihari was batting on 14 with Virat Kohli at the other end on one when rain forced the players off the ground.

India are 2-1 up in the series which could not be completed last year following Covid-19 cases in the India camp ahead of the final match at Old Trafford.