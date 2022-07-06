India drop in WTC rankings, Bumrah rues batting after loss

As if the seven-wicket loss against England was not bad enough, India were docked two World Test Championship (WTC) points for their slow over rate in the rearranged fifth test at Edgbaston.

The tourists were found to be two overs behind the over rate which also led to a fine of 40% of the match fees, the governing International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The points penalty meant India dropped below Pakistan in the WTC rankings to the fourth spot, with Australia at the top followed by South Africa.

The top two teams will reach the WTC summit clash. India lost to New Zealand in last year's final of the competition's inaugural edition.