Injured Anderson set to miss opening Ashes Test - report

Veteran pace spearhead Jimmy Anderson is set to miss the opening Test against Australia, reports said Tuesday, dealing a blow to England's chances of regaining the Ashes.

The 39-year-old, Test cricket's most prolific fast bowler with 632 scalps, has a minor calf problem, The Cricketer said with the BBC also reporting that he was unlikely to start in Brisbane in Wednesday.

The England Cricket Board did not immediate confirm the news.