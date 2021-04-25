IPL under fire for plan to keep playing despite Covid-19 crisis

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will carry on with games, its organisers said on Sunday, but came under heavy criticism for the plan as the country grapples with a massive surge in coronavirus cases.

The New Indian Express and a sister publication said on Sunday they had decided to suspend its IPL coverage, while hundreds of fans lambasted the league on social media.

An IPL governing council member told Reuters the league has "a robust bio-bubble" and is being played without fans which made it safe to continue.