Shakib, Taijul strike after Mushfiq ton puts Bangladesh in pole position

Shakib Al Hasan and Taijul Islam snapped up four wickets collectively after Mushfiqur Rahim’s century as Bangladesh have Ireland on the ropes after only the second day of the Dhaka Test, as the tourists are reeling on 27-4 in the second innings, trailing Bangladesh by 128 runs on Wednesday.

Mushfiq’s 126, his 10th test ton, and substantial contributions from Shakib (87 off 94 balls), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (55 off 80 balls) and Liton Das (43 off 41 balls) took Bangladesh to 369 in their first innings, in reply of Ireland’s 214.