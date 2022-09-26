Shakib bags consecutive player of the match award

Bangladesh Twenty20 captain Shakib Al Hasan won his second straight player of the match award in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after guiding Guyana Amazon Warriors to a five-wicket win against Barbados Royals at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Monday.

Shakib took 1-12 in 2.3 overs with the ball to help bowl out Barbados for 125 in 17.3 overs.