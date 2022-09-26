Shakib bags consecutive player of the match award

Shakib then made 53 off 30 balls, his second consecutive half-century after getting dismissed for a first-ball duck in his first two games in the league, to help Guyana reach 126-5 in just 14.3 overs.
The 35-year-old wasn’t needed as much with the ball as medium pacer Romario Shephard claimed 3-14 and Keemo Paul and Odean Smith took two wickets each to break the back of the Barbados innings.
Shakib wrapped up the Barbados innings by claiming the wicket of tail-ender Mujeeb Ur Rahman (15 off 14 balls).
Jason Holder top-scored for Barbados with 42 off 39 balls.
In reply, Guyana were reduced to 18-2 when Shakib came to the middle. He then formed a 79-run partnership with Rahmanullah Gurbaz (22 off 25 balls) to take Guyana in touching distance from the target.
Shakib hit five fours and three sixes in his innings. His stay at the middle ended in the 11th over when Najibullah Zadran took a sharp diving catch off the bowling of Obed McCoy.
Guyana lost two more wickets but Paul’s unbeaten 12 off 10 took them home comfortably.
Shakib is busy playing for Guyana in the CPL while the Bangladesh T20 team is in the middle of a two-match series against the UAE, the first match of which they won by just seven runs in Dubai on Sunday.