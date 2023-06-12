Liton ‘unmoved’ by Test captaincy

Liton Das is usually addressed by his name by reporters. However, in a press conference at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday, he was addressed as ‘captain’ multiple times. Because this time he came in front of the press not as a national team player but as the captain of the Test team.

This was a new experience for Liton. In Test captain Shakib Al Hasan’s absence, who is down with an injury, Liton will lead Bangladesh in the one-off Test against Afghanistan set to begin in Dhaka on 14 June.

This was his first appearance in front of the press after being announced the Test team captain, albeit temporarily.