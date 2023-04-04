Ireland won’t fear of losing against Bangladesh

Ireland captain Andre Balbirnie was excited to return to Test cricket, saying that they want to enjoy the big occasion and won’t hold any fear of losing the match, reports BSS.

After securing a place in cricket’s elite format in 2017, Ireland played only three Test matches, with the last in 2019. They lost all of those three matches duly as their lack of experience was widely exposed.

Ireland has just four survivors from their last test in 2019 and included nine uncapped players in their Test squad for Bangladesh. Three of them have never played first-class cricket. Opposite them are Bangladesh, with 473 caps in their Test squad.