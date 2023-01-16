Cricket girls shatter taboos and fear with audacity

And now, if one feels it was a fluke, the girls proved it in the second match. Against Sri Lanka they showcased even more powerful performances. They scored over 160 scoring eight sixes. Indeed, it is wrong to name only Prottasha, the performance of Dalia Akter and Soma Akter was even greater.

Dalia, the player of the match against Australia struck a big six when the chase was looking a bit stiffer, proving they do not fear to handle the pressure. Soma, the 16-year kid, one must say, epitomized everything about girl power hitting a 50 from just 28 balls with the aid of three sixes. Her mentality was absolutely a killing one. Unlike many of her men compatriots she did not settle in for a lower total through a safer approach but showed the extreme positive intensity.

All the aforementioned girls actually showed how to bat in T20. The coaches say the intent of a batter in the shortest format should be 6-4-2-1. That is, your first intention is to hit the six, if somehow feel that is not possible than go for four and only being unable to do that look for a single. That mindset is complete contrast to Tests or even ODI where safeguarding one’s wicket is paramount. One must say, most of the Bangladeshi male players failed to adapt that in international level. The young generations of Prottasha, Dilara and Shoma in a sense creating revolution.