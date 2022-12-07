Bangladesh reduce India to 39/3 defending 271

Bangladesh made a great start defending 271 as they reduced India to 39/3 after 10 overs during their second one-day international at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Wednesday.

Ebadot Hossain gave the breakthrough when he picked up ace Indian batter Virat Kohli just for five when the visitors had seven runs on the board. Kohli, who was played on while trying a play a big shot of an uprising delivery, came to open the innings as Indian captain Rohit Sharma got himself injured fielding.

Ebadot’s new ball partner Mustafizur bowled a vicious bouncer that experienced campaigner Shikhar Dhawan failed to handle and lobbed an easy catch to Miraz at gully for eight.