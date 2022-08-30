Rashid Khan calls for greater 'opportunities'

Afghanistan spin wizard Rashid Khan on Monday said he has gained from playing in global leagues but the country's up and coming talent needs more exposure to top-flight opposition.

The Mohammad Nabi-led side crushed Sri Lanka in the opener of the Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament and next take on Bangladesh in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Rashid remains the brightest star in a galaxy of talented players many of whom have seen dark days in the war-torn nation, which witnessed another takeover by the Taliban last year.