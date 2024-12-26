India’s Kohli fined for shoulder bump with Konstas

India’s Virat Kohli has been fined 20 per cent of his match fees following a clash of shoulders with debutant Australia opener Sam Konstas in the Boxing Day test between the sides in Melbourne on Thursday.

Kohli was booed by the crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after bumping into the 19-year-old as Konstas walked down the pitch for a chat with opening partner Usman Khawaja at the end of the 10th over on the opening day of the fourth test.

Kohli and Konstas turned to face each other and exchanged words, prompting umpire Michael Gough and Khawaja to step in to defuse the moment.