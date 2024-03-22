Bangladesh win toss, bowl in first Sri Lanka Test
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bowl in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Friday.
Sri Lanka have never lost a Test series to Bangladesh, who must do without veteran batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, ruled out of the two-match series with a thumb injury.
Hosts Bangladesh handed a Test debut to 21-year-old pace bowler Nahid Rana, who has just 15 first-class matches under his belt.
Sri Lanka won the three-match Twenty20 series 2-1 at the start of the tour while the hosts bounced back with a 2-1 one-day series win.
The second Test begins in Chittagong on 30 March.
Squads
Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mominul Haque, Shahadat Hossain, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Nahid Rana.
Sri Lanka: Nishan Madushka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Kamindu Mendis and Lahiru Kumara.
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Richard Illingworth (ENG).
TV Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS).
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZ).