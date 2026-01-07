Bangladesh firm on not playing T-20 World Cup in India

Bangladesh remains firm on not participating in the T20 World Cup in India.

Today, after meeting with the BCB delegation, Youth and Sports Adviser Professor Asif Nazrul told reporters this.

The sports adviser said, “The situation in India is not safe enough to play. We will not compromise on Bangladesh’s dignity. We want to play in another host country, Sri Lanka. We will not compromise on Bangladesh’s honour and prestige. We do not want to play the World Cup at the cost of our country’s dignity.”

Earlier, the BCB had written to the ICC, expressing concerns over the safety of players and other personnel traveling from Bangladesh to India for the World Cup. In the letter, they requested that Bangladesh’s matches be hosted in another country.