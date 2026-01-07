ICC tells Bangladesh they must travel to India to play World Cup

Uncertainty has emerged over Bangladesh national cricket team’s travel to India to take part in the ICC T20 World Cup.

According to cricket website ESPNcricinfo, a virtual meeting was held between the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday. However, contradictory accounts are emerging regarding the outcome of that meeting.

Cricinfo reports that during the virtual discussion, the ICC made it clear to the BCB that it is not possible to accommodate Bangladesh’s request to shift their matches from India to another venue.