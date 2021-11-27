Jurgensen hails Southee's leadership after five-wicket haul

New Zealand bowling coach Shane Jurgensen hailed Tim Southee's leadership qualities after the fast bowler claimed a five-wicket haul on Friday in his country's first test against India in Kanpur.

Southee's was the stand-out performance for the Black Caps as New Zealand bowled India out for 345, with the 32-year-old finishing with five wickets for 69 runs at the end of the first innings.

"He just continues to go from strength-to-strength, really, and that's a testament to his fitness, his dedication," said Jurgensen.