Occasional spinner Philips halts Bangladesh progress

Shahadat gave away his wicket to Phillips when he danced down the track just to give a simple catch at midwicket. Shahadat, who made 24, looked solid before being dismissed.

Nurul Hasan was the fourth victim of Phillips as he was caught behind down the leg for 29 and Naeem Hasan was the ninth wicket of the day when he edged Jamieson to second slip.

Mahmudul, who opened the batting, looked very solid from the beginning but he edged one of leg-spinner Ish Sodhi for a sharp catch in the first slip by Darryl Mitchell. Mahmudul got out for 86 playing 166 balls.

Just four ball before the dismissal, the penultimate ball of the 53rd over, Mominul lost his wicket when he edged off-spinner Glenn Philips to be caught by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell. With the dismissal of Mominul, who made 37, the 88-run stand was broken and New Zealand got right back into the game.

Earlier, Bangladesh’s captain Najmul Hossain decided to bat first after winning the toss and the first session could be well signified by the mode of two dismissals- one with one of the best deliveries while the other coming perhaps from the worst one.

Bangladesh openers Mahmudul Hasan and Zakir Hassan negotiated two visiting pacers Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson with classic Test match patience in the first hour of the match. Tall Jamieson got some bounce while skipper Southee got slight movements but the batters survived their first spells despite some plays and misses which could easily induce edges.

However, things became different when Aijaz Patel, the left-arm spinner was introduced. Bangladesh batters tried to score a few runs freely but the spinner delivered one of the finest balls at the hour mark.

Aijaz was mostly pitching the ball up and the batters were playing them in the front foot as the ball already started spinning in the very first hour of the Test match. But the 35-year-old spinner, who once claimed 10 wickets in a Test innings in India, bowled one a bit short and induced a sharp turn.