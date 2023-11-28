Occasional spinner Philips halts Bangladesh progress

Bangladesh go back to their perennial habits of losing wickets to occasional bowlers as Glen Philips of New Zealand picked up four wickets in first day of their first Test of the two-match series on Wednesday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium was greatly poised.
Philips picked up 4-53 as Bangladesh ended the day on 310-9 from 85 overs when the day was called off early due to insufficient light. As many as six Bangladeshi got past 20-run mark but only Mahmudul Hasan scored the half century. Mahmudul got out for 87 off a Ish Sodhi leg-spin but most others threw away their wickets after being set.
After two intriguing sessions, when neither of the team could dominate, Bangladesh lost five wickets in the final session.
But to their credit they picked up 124 runs in that session to end the day in a balance.
Experienced Mushfiq threw away his wicket after scoring 12 when he lofted a simple catch to Kane Williamson at mid-on off left-arm spinner Aijaz Patel in the third session. Mehidy Hasan Miraz joined debutant Shahadat Hossain and started hitting some boundaries albeit a couple of them were off the edge. But he failed to negotiate a bouncer from Kyle Jamieson and lobbed an easy catch to slip to get out for 20.
Shahadat gave away his wicket to Phillips when he danced down the track just to give a simple catch at midwicket. Shahadat, who made 24, looked solid before being dismissed.
Nurul Hasan was the fourth victim of Phillips as he was caught behind down the leg for 29 and Naeem Hasan was the ninth wicket of the day when he edged Jamieson to second slip.
Mahmudul, who opened the batting, looked very solid from the beginning but he edged one of leg-spinner Ish Sodhi for a sharp catch in the first slip by Darryl Mitchell. Mahmudul got out for 86 playing 166 balls.
Just four ball before the dismissal, the penultimate ball of the 53rd over, Mominul lost his wicket when he edged off-spinner Glenn Philips to be caught by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell. With the dismissal of Mominul, who made 37, the 88-run stand was broken and New Zealand got right back into the game.
Earlier, Bangladesh’s captain Najmul Hossain decided to bat first after winning the toss and the first session could be well signified by the mode of two dismissals- one with one of the best deliveries while the other coming perhaps from the worst one.
Bangladesh openers Mahmudul Hasan and Zakir Hassan negotiated two visiting pacers Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson with classic Test match patience in the first hour of the match. Tall Jamieson got some bounce while skipper Southee got slight movements but the batters survived their first spells despite some plays and misses which could easily induce edges.
However, things became different when Aijaz Patel, the left-arm spinner was introduced. Bangladesh batters tried to score a few runs freely but the spinner delivered one of the finest balls at the hour mark.
Aijaz was mostly pitching the ball up and the batters were playing them in the front foot as the ball already started spinning in the very first hour of the Test match. But the 35-year-old spinner, who once claimed 10 wickets in a Test innings in India, bowled one a bit short and induced a sharp turn.
Zakir tried to ball from the backfoot having seen the length but completely failed to negotiate the outrageous spin that went through the gate of his bat and pad and disturbed the timber. Bangladesh reduced to 39-1 as Zakir was out for 12.
Having assessed the situation, Najmul, who had a torrid World Cup, started charging up from the beginning. He got off the mark with a six, the first Bangladeshi to do so at a captaincy debut, and started playing some big shots against dangerman Aijaz.
Najmul struck two more sixes and two fours to blunt Aijaz a little bit while Mahmudul stood solid in the other end against pacers and spinners alike.
Just when the pair looked very solid, New Zealand brought on occasional spinner Philips into the attack at the last half an hour of the session.
In his second over Philips bowled a full-toss but Najmul, who already came down the track, completely mistimed his big whack and got caught at the mid-on. Kane Williamson held a good high catch under the sun to remove Najmul for a well-made 37 off just 35 balls as Bangladesh were reduced to 92-2.
Zakir (42) and Mominul (three) saw off the remaining overs before lunch.
Bangladesh are fielding a rather inexperienced side with few young players and 21-year batter Shahadat making his debut.
Both the team commences their new cycle of World Test Championship with this match.
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shahadat Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Naeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam