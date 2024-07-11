England 371 all out against West Indies in 1st Test, lead by 250 runs

England were dismissed for 371 in reply to West Indies' first innings 121, a lead of 250 runs, on the second day of the first Test at Lord's on Thursday.

Debutant wicketkeeper Jamie Smith made an impressive 70 before he was the last England batsman out.

Zak Crawley (76), Joe Root (68) and Harry Brook (50) all made fifties as well to strengthen England's grip on the first of this three-match series.

England were already in a commanding position after fast bowler Gus Atkinson, a Surrey team-mate of Smith, took a sensational 7-45 on Test debut on Wednesday.