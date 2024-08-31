What Hathurusinghe expects from BCB

There has been much speculation regarding the national cricket team’s head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe’s future. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed has been facing questions over this wherever he appeared before the media since taking over.

The board president is taking a diplomatic approach sometimes while answering relevant queries, and sometimes he is making it clear that he still feels the same about the coach as before that he doesn’t want the Sri Lankan as the coach of the national team.

However, it seems Hathurusinghe doesn’t want to pay any heed to these negative discussions circulating around him in Dhaka in the middle of the ongoing Test series in Pakistan.

But no one can completely ignore something when it is related to their own future and livelihood. In particular when the personal consent of the board president himself goes against the coach and he is not shy at all to openly admitting this, then the message is clear.