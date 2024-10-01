South Africa pick three spinners for Bangladesh Test series

jaiswalSouth African cricket coach Shukri Conrad on Monday named three spin bowlers in a 15-man squad to play two Tests in Bangladesh next month.

The squad was announced on the same day that it was confirmed that South Africa will play Test matches in Dhaka and Chattogram.

The decision was taken following a security assessment by a South African delegation in the country -- more than 200 people died in political protests in Bangladesh earlier this year.

Left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy was recalled to the squad for the first time since March 2023. He will join fellow left-armer Keshav Maharaj and off-spinner Dane Piedt.