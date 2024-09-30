Jaiswal leads India batting charge in rain-hit Bangladesh Test

Blistering half-centuries by Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul led India’s batting onslaught as the hosts tried to force a result in the weather-hit second Test against Bangladesh on Monday, despite two-and-a-half days being lost.

India declared their whirlwind first innings on 285-9 from just 34.4 overs, after Bangladesh were bowled out for 233 on a whirlwind day four in Kanpur.

Bangladesh had to face a tricky 11 overs before stumps and reached 26-2, still 26 runs in arrears, after Ravichandran Ashwin trapped Zakir Hasan lbw for 10 and then bowled nightwatchman Hasan Mahmud for four.