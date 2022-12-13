Cricket

It’s stupid to watch WC match the night before a Test: Domingo

Prothom Alo English Desk
Russell DomingoShamsul Hoque

The FIFA World Cup football frenzy in Bangladesh has hit fever pitch with Argentina taking on Croatia for a high voltage semifinal clash at the early hours of Wednesday.

However, this causes a problem for Bangladesh cricketers, many of whom are supporters of Lionel Messi’s Argentina, as they are scheduled to begin the first Test of the two-match series against India from Wednesday morning in Chattogram.

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo said it would be very stupid of the players to stay up in midnight to watch a football match the day before a Test, reports news agency BSS.

“We have to go to bed, simple as that,” Domingo said as he was asked if the players were allowed to watch the game.

“You can't be watching football till three in the morning, and play the Test that starts at 9:30am. It is stupid. I'd be disappointed if they did,” he said.

Out of the Bangladesh players, captain Shakib Al Hasan is a diehard fan of Argentina and Messi and he even watched some World Cup matches of the Albiceleste live from the stadiums of Qatar.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment