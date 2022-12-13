It’s stupid to watch WC match the night before a Test: Domingo

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo said it would be very stupid of the players to stay up in midnight to watch a football match the day before a Test, reports news agency BSS.

“We have to go to bed, simple as that,” Domingo said as he was asked if the players were allowed to watch the game.

“You can't be watching football till three in the morning, and play the Test that starts at 9:30am. It is stupid. I'd be disappointed if they did,” he said.