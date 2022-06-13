Klaasen powers South Africa to 2-0 lead over India

Wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen smashed 81 off 46 balls to lead South Africa's tricky chase as they beat India by four wickets in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.

Needing 149 for victory on a hot and humid day in Cuttack, South Africa rode Klaasen's fourth T20 half-century to achieve their target in 18.2 overs and lead the five-match series 2-0.

South Africa's bowlers, led by pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada, set up victory after they kept India to 148-6 after deciding to field first.

The tourists suffered a pre-match blow when wicket-keeper-batsman Quinton de Kock was ruled out with a hand injury but Temba Bavuma's side kept up the momentum from their opening win.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar put South Africa in trouble at 29-3 inside six overs on a seemingly tough batting pitch before Klaasen and Bavuma, who made 35, put on 64 runs to put the chase back on track.