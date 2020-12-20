Kohli loses 3 successive Tests for the first time as captain

After the meek surrender at Adelaide Oval against Australia, which saw them get bowled out for a record low of 36 and lose the first Test by eight wickets, India have now lost three consecutive Tests for the first time under Virat Kohli's captaincy.

India under Kohli had lost two successive Tests on three occasions before -- in South Africa in 2018, in England in 2018 and in New Zealand this year. Including those two Tests in New Zealand, India have now lost three Tests in a row.

Kohli, who took over as regular skipper of the Indian team in 2015 in Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, had led India in a 2-0 defeat in the two-Test series in New Zealand this year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in February-March.