Late wickets boost England's hopes of New Zealand whitewash

England took a flurry of late wickets on Saturday to give themselves hope of starting their new era with a series clean sweep against world Test champions New Zealand at Headingley.

New Zealand slipped from 125-1 to 168-5 in their second innings, a lead of 137, with paceman Matthew Potts having taken 2-20, when rain cut short the third day of the third Test.

With England having chased down 299 inside a day to win the second Test and go 2-0 up in the three-match series, the Black Caps still had plenty to do if they were to avoid a whitewash, with two days' play remaining in Leeds.

Earlier, Jonny Bairstow, fresh from his match and series-winning century at Trent Bridge, extended his overnight 130 not out to 162.

He had been joined by debutant Jamie Overton on Friday, with the hosts in dire straits at 55-6.