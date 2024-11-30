England strike twice to have New Zealand in trouble

England snared two quick wickets to have New Zealand battling to keep the first Test alive Saturday after Harry Brook's 171 gave them an imposing 151-run first innings lead.

At tea on day three in Christchurch, the hosts were 62-2 in their second innings after eventually ending England's first innings at 499.

Kane Williamson was on 26 and Rachin Ravindra not out 23 with the pair adding 39 runs as they worked to stitch together a big partnership.

Tom Latham was caught by Brook off Chris Woakes for one and Devon Conway fell for eight, collected by Gus Atkinson off the bowling of Brydon Carse.