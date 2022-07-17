BCB president to sit with Mahmudullah about captaincy

“I don’t think making abrupt changes to the team will have any significant affect. We have to think long term. It’s difficult to talk about the captaincy issue right now. It will take at least a month to make a decision. Once the captain returns, we will have a discussion with him,” Nazmul said in a press conference at the BCB headquarters in Mirpur after a board of directors meeting.

When asked about Mahmudullah’s performance, Nazmul said, “People are talking so much about Mahmudullah Riad, his name is coming up repeatedly, because he is not among runs. When he returns to Bangladesh, I will speak with him. I think once he starts scoring runs, everything will be fine again.”