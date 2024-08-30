Cricket

Heavy rain delays toss in second Bangladesh-Pakistan Test

AFP
Rawalpindi
Broadcasters use their mobiles near the covered pitch as it rains before the start of the second and last cricket Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on 30 August, 2024.AFP

Heavy rain delayed the toss and threatened a washout of the opening day of the second cricket Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Both teams were still in their hotel and umpires were to inspect the ground only after the rain stopped, with the met office forecasting intermittent monsoon rain.

It was a bad omen for a Pakistan team desperate to square the two-match series after Bangladesh won the first Test, also in Rawalpindi, on Sunday.

Bangladesh's 10-wicket victory was their first in 14 Tests against Pakistan.

Pakistan have left out pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi from their 12-member squad, allowing him time to spend with his newly born son.

Also Read

Bangladesh create history beating Pakistan by 10 wickets in first Test

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Cricket