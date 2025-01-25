West Indies earn slender lead over Pakistan after Noman hat trick

The West Indies gained a slender nine-run lead over Pakistan Saturday as spinners dominated the opening day of the second Test in Multan, with Noman Ali achieving a hat trick for the home side.

Jomel Warrican took 4-43 and Gudakesh Motie 3-49 as Pakistan were bowled out for 154 at the close, replying to the West Indian first innings total of 163.

Left-armer Noman became the first Pakistan spinner to register a Test hat trick during his 6-41 as the West Indies were bowled out at the stroke of lunch in 41.1 overs, having won the toss and batted.

"I am honoured to have a hat trick to my name," said Noman. "We need to bowl them out quickly and not give costly runs like in the first innings."

But the visitors hit back with a blitz of their own as 16 wickets fell to spinners -- the most by that type of bowling on the opening day of a Test.

The previous record was 14 between England and South Africa at Leeds in 1907.

West Indian bowling coach James Franklin said the team had put up a "fighting performance".

"If we could post a 200 or plus total then there is a real belief that Jomel and Gudakesh can come and bowl us to victory," said Franklin, a former New Zealand allrounder.