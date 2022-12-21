Shakib overtakes Stokes, breaks into top 3 of Test all-rounder rankings

Shakib is currently the top ranked all-rounder in both One-Day Internationals (ODI) and Twenty20 internationals.
Meanwhile, Australia’s Marnus Labuchagne remained at the top of the Test batting rankings, while Pakistan captain Babar Azam jumped to the second position and Australia’s Steve Smith slipped to No 3.
In the bowling rankings, Australia Test captain Pat Cummins and Engalnd’s Jimmy Anderson held onto their first and second spot respectively.
South African pacer Kagiso Rabada jumped four spots to rise to third position in the Test bowling rankings.