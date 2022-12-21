Shakib overtakes Stokes, breaks into top 3 of Test all-rounder rankings

Bangladesh Test captain Shakib Al Hasan has overtaken England Test captain Ben Stokes and broken into the top 3 of the ICC Test all-rounder rankings in the latest update published on Wednesday.

Shakib went wicketless after bowling just 12 overs in the Chattogram Test against India but his counterattacking 84-run knock in the second innings was enough to take him one place above Stokes, who has slipped to No 4.

India’s Ravindra Jadeja and Ravinchandran Ashwin retained their first and second position in the Test all-rounder rankings.