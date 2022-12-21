Cricket

Shakib overtakes Stokes, breaks into top 3 of Test all-rounder rankings

Bangladesh Test captain Shakib Al Hasan has overtaken England Test captain Ben Stokes and broken into the top 3 of the ICC Test all-rounder rankings in the latest update published on Wednesday.

Shakib went wicketless after bowling just 12 overs in the Chattogram Test against India but his counterattacking 84-run knock in the second innings was enough to take him one place above Stokes, who has slipped to No 4.

India’s Ravindra Jadeja and Ravinchandran Ashwin retained their first and second position in the Test all-rounder rankings.

Shakib is currently the top ranked all-rounder in both One-Day Internationals (ODI) and Twenty20 internationals.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Marnus Labuchagne remained at the top of the Test batting rankings, while Pakistan captain Babar Azam jumped to the second position and Australia’s Steve Smith slipped to No 3.

In the bowling rankings, Australia Test captain Pat Cummins and Engalnd’s Jimmy Anderson held onto their first and second spot respectively.

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada jumped four spots to rise to third position in the Test bowling rankings.

