Rain halts India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash

Virat Kohli, on eight, and returning KL Rahul, on 17, were at the crease when rain forced players off the field and the showers soon got heavy.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, who hit 56, and Shubman Gill, who made 58, put on 121 runs for the opening wicket before leg-spinner Shadab Khan and left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi sent them back.

Organisers have slipped in a last-minute reserve day for the match -- the only game to get the advantage in the Super Fours -- after the previous group meeting between the two teams was washed out due to rain in Pallekele.