Liton fires career-best 95 to drive Bangladesh comeback

Liton Das struck a Test career-best 95 on Wednesday to play a pivotal role in Bangladesh reaching 294-8 by the close of play after the first day of a one-off Test against Zimbabwe.

With the Asian Tigers struggling at 132-6, Das and Mahmudullah Riyad came together and put on 138 runs for the seventh wicket behind closed doors at Harare Sports Club.

Das bettered by one run his previous best of 94 in a 2018 draw with Sri Lanka before being caught by Victor Nyauchi off the bowling of Donald Tiripano.