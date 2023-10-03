Kohli stardom supreme as stage set for World Cup opener

If you can judge a tournament by the number of replica tops sold, the Cricket World Cup in India opening this week already has a winner -- home superstar batsman Virat Kohli.

On the crowded streets outside the world's biggest cricket arena -- the 130,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium, which will host the opening match between defending champions England and New Zealand on Thursday -- hawkers report a brisk trade.

Some customers are snapping up the blue top with the name of England captain Jos Buttler, and others the black shirt of Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson.

But Kohli's Number 18 is the outright winner, sellers said.